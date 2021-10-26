Gattimela, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Suhasini manipulates Aarti to stop wedding

In today’s episode, Vedanth rubs his cheeks against Amulya’s, applying Haldi on her. Everyone smiles and Suhasini thinks she has to stop the wedding, and teach Amulya a lesson. Amulya does the haldi pooja and Parimala, Adithi, Anjali apply haldi on Amulya. Parimala pours the water on Amulya. Anjali and Adithi take Amulya and leave. Parimala tells Aarti that Amulya’s Mehendi dress has arrived and Aarti tells that it looks good. Parimala tells Aarti that the wedding is going as planned and tells her that Amulya has done a lot for her family, so she deserves her dream wedding. Aarti recalls that it was because of Amulya that she could marry Vikranth and now, how is she thinking of stopping Amulya’s wedding.

Amulya bumps into Vedanth and she tells him to not roam around with haldi on him. He tells her that he came to meet her and Amulya hugs him. Vedanth tells her someone might see them and Amulya hugs him tighter. Suhasini comes to Aarti and tells her that nothing will happen if she walks around with tension. She tells Aarti to go tell Parimala what the sage had told regarding the marriage. Aarti tells Suhasini that she had tried but her mom is really happy about the marriage and she cannot afford to break that and it’s not easy for her.

Suhasini asks her if she’s willing to lose Vikranth to the marriage. Aarti tells her not to talk like that and everyone is happy regarding the marriage so she can’t break it and she’s confused. Vedanth hugs Amulya back and she tells him to let go of her as someone might see them. Vikranth calls Vedanth and tells him to get ready for Mehendi and he can do the romance later. Suhasini manipulates Aarti to stop the wedding.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

