Gattimela, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Kanta challenges the girls for a dance off

In today’s episode of Gattimela, Amulya runs and pushes a vase by mistake, which lands on Vikranth’s leg. Everyone get scared, and Vikranth tells nothing happened and that it’s difficult for girls to maintain themselves in such ethnic clothes. Suhasini’s alter ego tells her that money cannot stop this marriage and only Aarti can stop the wedding. Suhasini wonders that the wedding can only be stopped if Aarti’s love is under danger.

Adithi walks in and her lehenga’s sequin hurts Dhruva’s leg. He tells her the dress looks pretty but it is a lot of pain to wear that. Amulya tells them that they need grace to wear traditional outfits and trolls the boys by telling them they can’t even wear a lungi properly. Vedanth tells him that comfort matters and Aadya tells him that they can even dance in the traditional dresses. Kanta challenges the girls to dance, and they agree.

Kanta does the anchoring and everyone makes fun of him. Kanta calls Aadya first on the dance floor and she dances on ‘thamnam thamnam’. Vikranth goes on the stage and dances on ‘Urmila’. Aarti dances on ‘chilka chilka re’ and Vikranth gets up and cheers for her. Dhruva goes up next and Adithi cheers for him and the girls calm her down and dances on ‘mast mast hudugi’. Adithi dances on ‘yello jhinigiruva neeru’ and everyone cheers. Vedanth sends Kanta next and he dances on ‘boss garam’. Vikranth and Dhruva pick Kanta up on their shoulders and cheer for him.

This episode has been watched in the channel’s OTT platform.

