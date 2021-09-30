Gattimela, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Dhruva confesses his love to Adithi

Today’s episode starts with the girls’ continuing their raid at Vedanth’s bachelor party. Upon finding nothing, Amulya tells Aadya that they might have been overthinking and mistaken but Aadya suggests to continue the search. Dhruva in his tipsy state bumps into Adithi with documents in his hand. He tells Adithi that he has never seen a police officer like her and she tells him to mind his tongue. Dhruva apologises for making the officer (Adithi) offended and Adithi asks if he is drunk. Dhruva keeps addressing her as “madam” even though she insists him to call her sir or she will arrest him. Dhruva hands over the files to Adithi and tells her that all the information that is needed is there, Adithi murmurs that she doesn’t need the file and Dhruva is confused why the officer is addressing himself as her. Adithi covers up by scolding Dhruva and telling him that he must have a craze for girls, that’s why he keeps addressing her as “madam”. Adithi asks Dhruva where the girls are, and he says he doesn’t know.

Aarti asks Vikranth firmly where they have hidden the girls, Vikranth, in turn, removes her fake moustache and assures her by saying that when he has a girl as beautiful as her next to him and as his wife, he doesn’t need anyone else and he doesn’t care about other girls as he only wants her and hugs her. Amulya enters a room to search and Vedanth also enters the room. Amulya asks Vedanth to reveal where the girls are or she will file a case against him, Vedanth agrees to show her where the girls are and pulls her towards a mirror and removes her moustache, beard and wig and tells her that now she can see a girl and gives her a lipstick to apply and he uses the same lipstick to put a bindi for her. Amulya is shocked to learn that he is aware of her identity. Vedanth tells her he knew the moment she entered the house and Amulya is awestruck, and Vedanth tells her that she can come up in any disguise, but he will not fail to recognise her.

On the other hand, Dhruva hands over the files to Adithi and it slips off from his hand and falls down. Adithi bends over to take the file and her wig falls off, she tries to hide her identity but Dhruva asks if she is playing him just the way she plays him in his dreams. Adithi is pleased to hear this and agrees that she is Adithi herself. Dhruva then confesses to Adithi that he has loved her for a long time and Adithi is pissed why he didn’t respond to her when she had confessed her love. Dhruva then tells, he was scared to confess and was also scared of the fact that her parents’ might not like it. Whereas, Parimala tells Manjunath that she has found an eligible boy for Adithi.

Manjunath tells her that she should not make haste with Adithi’s marriage and what until Amulya’s is done. Parimala tells him that it’s a fair point and they should wait, but she is scared that Adithi might end up choosing the wrong guy. Manjunath asks who the boy is and Parimala assured him that he is a well behaved boy, who is sweet natured also, and he is the son of Subbalakshmi, the head of the Mahilamandala.

Suhasini goes to visit Vedanth’s real mother who keeps writing her children’s name on the walls and tiles. Suhasini tells her no one will come to her rescue. Vedanth’s real mother asks why Suhasini can’t just kill her and end her misery. Suhani finally reveals the reason to why she can’t kill her is because she is protecting herself. Suhasini tells her that Vikrant and Dhruv have criminal minds and might suspect her if anyone finds out their real mother is dead. So, to keep herself safe from the fingers’ pointing at her, she tells their mother that this is the reason she’s keeping her alive.

Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Rakhi supports Preeta