Gattimela, 30th November 2021, Written Update: Vedanth prepares for the pooja

In today’s episode, Aditi gets the task of doing a ramp walk. She gets up and trips and falls over Dhruva. Vikranth and Aadya smile at each other looking at Dhruva and Aditi. They resume playing and Vikranth is required to imitate Suhasini. Vikranth mimics Suhasini by telling Dhruva to not tell Vedanth anything or he’ll be killed. Everyone looks shocked and Vedanth asks Vikranth if this is how Suhasini talks. Dhruva tells that Vikranth was into the character and told it by mistake.

The ball lands on Kanta and he is required to do a naagin dance. Kanta does his naagin dance and everyone’s traumatized by it. Next, the ball lands on Aarti. Aarti tells she won’t do any task as it’s getting late. Vedanth goes to his parent's room and recalls the tragic day. Dhruva asks Vikranth why Vedanth is scared of crackers and asks Vikranth to ask Vedanth. Vikranth tells he can’t go and ask directly. Dhruva tells he wants to be there for Vedanth and wants to know the reason for his phobia. Vedanth tells them they should let Amulya ask Vedanth. Vikranth tells there might be a connection with Vedanth’s phobia of their mom going missing.

Amulya comes and hugs Vedanth. Vedanth gets a call named Ranganath Bhatt and Amulya asks who is that. Vedanth tells he won’t hide anything from her. Vedanth goes out and calls the purohit and tells about tomorrow’s program that he shouldn’t miss. The next morning, Suhasini plans to make Vikranth and Dhruva sees Vedanth performing the ritual for his parents. Sarthak tells Amulya to go call Vedanth. Vedanth calls Ajji and tells he’s missing her. Ajji tells Vedanth to finish his task and only come back. Amulya insists Vedanth to come for the pooja.

