Gattimela, 4th October 2021, Written Update: Vedanth receives a forced spa treatment

In today’s episode, Aadya brings Vedanth out to the veranda and tells him that she thought of this amazing idea to shave his beard. Vedanth gets offended and tells he will feel uncomfortable and his beard is his “trendsetter” and runs away from her. Aadya asks Vikrant and Dhruv to help her, but they refuse, and Vedanth bumps into Sarthak and he supports Vedanth.

Amulya consoles her bike and tells her bike that she will let her “Rani” stay back and finally, after the consolation, the bike starts, and off she goes. Aadya on the other side gives Vedanth a spa treatment and Vedanth terms it as torture.

Aadya waits for Kanta as he brings her wax strips and he looks at Vedanth with his face pack and gets scared. Aadya waxes a part of his hand and he wails in pain, which turns out to be hilarious. Meanwhile, Amulya video calls Vedanth and he tries to hide his face, she laughs at his get-up and asks who did this and he tells it’s his sister, and Amulya agrees with her and they gain immense pleasure by pampering him.

Adithi worries about her travel expenses and decides to buy a bus pass. Amulya insists Adithi to keep her bike and the two discuss about it. Amulya reminisces about her bike. Vedanth looks at the cup that he had kept in his bedroom that reminded him of her and is excited that her very presence will be filling his room tomorrow. Kantha looks at him feeling his emotions and laughs at the door, and Vedanth enquires what he’s doing and he stammers. Adithi enjoys being the new boss of Rani but her bike stops in between.

To know more, stay tuned.