Gattimela, 7th October 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s mother under one roof

In today’s episode, Parimala worries where Amulya, Adithi and Anjali are and Manjunath goes in search of them and she prays to god for their safety and the fire goes off the lamp.

Vedanth asks Vikranth if this is a prank and tells him that all the marriage rituals will happen. Aarti and Suhasini come down and ask what happened, and Sarthak fills them in. Suhasini tells this is a bad omen. Vedanth tells her that he cannot stay one day without her. Vedanth’s grandmother comes in and tells Suhasini to stand silently. Vikranth and Vedanth leave to meet Dhruva.

Back there, Amulya tells them to let her go or else things won’t turn out good and the kidnappers tell her it won’t affect them if she curses. Vedanth’s mom is also in the same house and hears Amulya shouting.

Vikranth and Vedanth meet Dhruva and they get to know their first clue is a blue omni van, and Vedanth starts crying. Dhruva takes the girls home and Vikranth and Vedanth go to the police station. From the other side of the wall, Vedanth’s mom tells Amulya that she has been here since years and they are not nice people. Amulya tells her how they kidnapped her and asks who she is. Vedanth’s mom tells she is also one of the victims and also has no idea which year this is. Amulya is shocked to hear this and asks how she is living here and worries how to contact Vedanth. Back at Vedanth’s place, Suhasini asks her whereabouts and the police call Vedanth to ask few questions. Parimala waits for the kids with a stick and scolds them where they were roaming around and asks where is Amulya, and they tell her she is kidnapped.

