Gattimela, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Vedanth showers Amulya with gifts

In today’s episode, Aarti puts a face mask on Ajji and Aadya. Amulya gets juice and Aarti tells no one will drink this. Amulya says Ajji and Aadya only asked for it. She gives Aarti also a glass of juice. Aarti says she has a lot of household chores to do and the kitchen isn’t even neat anymore. Ajji tells Aarti to not take tension while Amulya is there as she took up the responsibilities like a “home minister”. Ajji uses Amulya’s slang and Aadya says she’s never heard Ajji talk like this. Ajji tells it’s Amulya’s influence. Aadya says she can’t wait to eat dishes cooked by Amulya.

Aarti says she’ll go prepare food but Ajji stops her and says she’s worked hard all these days so let Amulya do the work. Aarti agrees and tells she’s loving the change. Aarti gets jealous. Vaidehi wanders around the streets. Vedanth sits in his office and reminisces about his times with Amulya in the office. Kanta, Sarthak and Dhruva make fun of him. Vedanth scolds Kanta to work. Amulya gives the tasks to the staff. Aadya gives Amulya a juice and they drink together while bonding with each other.

Amulya gets a courier and opens it to find a teddy bear from Vedanth. Ajji teases her. Dhruva calls Vikranth and asks about an update. Vikranth tells he didn’t get any clue. Vikranth spots the man and confronts him. The man tells his house is cursed by a woman and everyone dies in that house and leaves. While cleaning the wardrobe Amulya hugs Vedanth’s coat. Ajji calls her to collect her courier. Amulya opens the gift and finds a couple statue. Suhasini sees this. Amulya calls Vedanth and tells him she loved gifts.

