Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Episode 1 Review: Shrenu Parikh shines bright in this religious drama

Genda, a middle class girl and a hard-core devotee of Agrasen Maharaj believes in spreading smiles and helping those in need. Set up in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, the Agra Samaj loves Genda and her utmost devotion towards Agrasen Maharaj and his teachings.

Cut to the Agrawals who own a jewellery shop in Delhi 6. Kundan Agarwal, a well known jeweller, wants his sons Manish and Varun to carry forward their family's jewellery business and hopes that they, especially his younger son Varun will succeed in doing so.

At the prestigious ceremony of Agrasen Maharaj, Kundan who is coincidentally present at the Mandir, sees Genda put up a play on the preachings of the legendary king and instantly finds her fit as his daughter-in-law. The 31-min-long episode gets you intrigued towards the end when Varun who is seen chilling outside the Mandir falls unconscious. Kundan, who rushes to his rescue, tries to make sure that nobody notices it but to his dismay, Genda witnesses the incident.

Shrenu Parikh as Genda and Akshay Mhatre as Varun suit their roles well and though they do not have a scene together in the opening episode, they look like a promising and fresh couple together on-screen in the coming days.

Though there is nothing unique or never-before-seen concept in the storyline, but since it is clear that the main target audience of the show is the Agra community, it shall definitely cater more to them.

Produced by Zee Studios, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki highlights the preachings of the legendary King Agrasen Maharaj, the founder of the Agrawal community of traders who helped the community to prosper and help the needy through his preachings.

(We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.)

