Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Pakhi gets jealous of Sai

In today's episode, Bhawani tells Sai to shift her things in Virat's room. Sai gets ready to shift to Virat’s room. Virat also gets ready, he packs a gift for Sai and hopes she likes his gift and they become a good couple. They both walk down the stairs to the family, praising each other. Pakhi gets jealous seeing them, Bhavani says it would be real happiness if they give her a cute grandson or granddaughter.

Sonali questions her what if her grandchild is like Sai. Bhavani laughs and says she will give her/him her good upbringing and correct him. Bhawani urges Virat if they will fulfill her order. Virat says Sai will shift to his room tonight. Ashwini asks Bhavani to bless Sai and Virat. Bhavani gives her blessings to Sai and Virat and tells them to be happy.

Virat looks at Sai and thinks that she is looking beautiful. He then feeds chaat to Sai followed by seeing Samrat feed Pakhi. Bhavani looks at Omkar and signals him to feed it to Sonali. Karishma gets jealous and forces Mohit to feed it to her like other couples. Sunny comes there to meet them. He asks Virat and Sai to come aside from the family. He then gives them gifts and asks them to open them at the same time. They open gifts and find their funny pics. Virat makes a weird face while Sai says it's perfect as they are an imperfect couple. Sunny says his old friend didn’t like the pic but new friend did. When Sai leaves the room, Sunny tells Virat that Sai is excited to shift to his room. Virat says Sai is afraid of a past incident. Sunny assures him that soon Sai will start loving him and will also become his best friend.

Ashwini comes near Sai and asks her about Virat. Sai tells her that Virat learned to follow friendship from his baba. Sai then shows her handmade dough lamps. Ashwini says Sai is like this lamp that spreads light and happiness in everyone’s lives. After this DIG arrives at their home and when he meets Sai he asks about her relationship. DIG advises Sai how much love is important.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Ashwini supports Sai in front of Bhavani