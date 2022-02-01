Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Sai to divorce Virat?

Today's episode begins with Patralekha telling Sai that Virat has chosen his lover over his best friend. Samrat scolds Patralekha for justifying Virat's cheap acts. Bhavani says that any random guy passing by ridicules the Chavan family and questions their values. Sai says she came here to meet Virat and has called him here. Sai says she has brought someone along with her, to which Patralekha taunts if she has also brought any guy in this house so that her and Virat's score could settle.

Sai ignores Patralekha and brings in her lawyer's assistant. Sai declares she is taking divorce from Virat. Bhavani says that when Virat married Sai since she knew this relationship would not last long. Shivani takes a stand for Sai and tells Virat has wronged Sai, so seeking a divorce is her right. Sai says she is doing it willingly and requests everyone to keep this matter private as she doesn't want the media's involvement in this.

Furthermore, Samrat, Ashwini, and Ninad try to convince Sai, saying Virat will soon realize that his life is incomplete without her. Sai says everything has ended between her and Virat, so she officially wants to separate to avoid complications in the future. Patralekha asks if she is planning to remarry, to which Samrat yells at her. Sai reminds everyone that her life's goal is not to become a successful wife but a successful doctor. She says she called Virat here so that the family could witness her divorce.

Ninad says he will be the witness to which Bhavani scolds him for acting like a kid and blames Ashwini for this divorce. She says Ashwini was experimenting by keeping Virat and Sai in separate rooms, which was wrong, and her idea of an heir was right. She says to Sai that a man chooses the lady who gives birth to his child. Sai requests everyone to support her in ending her marriage. Virat arrives, and Sonali taunts that idol son is here.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Sai visits the Chavan house