Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 January 2022, Written Update: Chavan family question Virat

In today’s episode, Samrat and Ashwini ask Virat who Shruti is. Virat tells she’s his friend’s wife. Ashwini tells his friendship is costing Sai’s relationship with him. Virat asks them if they don’t trust him. Sai tells she won’t ever question him. Virat tells Sai that he attended her speech and shows a photo he had taken. Sai asks why didn’t he come in front. Virat tells Sai made him feel like a stranger. Devi tells them to stop fighting. Virat scolds Devi for interfering in between.

Ninad yells at Virat for scolding Devi and asks him to tell the truth. Sai tells Virat that he doesn’t value their relationship. Ashwini hopes the issue gets resolved. Mohit stops Virat from leaving and tells he didn’t want to talk earlier but now he’s forced to do so. Mohit says Virat was his idol but not anymore. Karishma asks Virat if he’s having an affair with Shruti. Bhavani scolds her for doubting Virat. Karishma tells she’s speaking the truth and tells everyone has this question in their mind.

Pakhi asks Mohit to continue whatever he was saying. Mohit asks Virat to tell the truth. Pakhi tells it doesn’t matter if someone comes in between or no because Sai had already declared their marriage a deal. Ashwini tells Sai to end the issue. Omkar tells Mohit to continue what he was saying. Mohit reveals that he saw Virat with Shruti that day in the hotel when he went to the hotel for auditions.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

