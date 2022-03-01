Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Sai gets prasad for Virat

In today’s episode, Pulkit tells Virat’s survival chances are less and Sai pleads him to do something and cries. He tells even he’s feeling bad for not hearing him out. Sai says Virat is a fighter so he will survive and become well soon. Pakhi messages Bhavani and informs her that Sai still hasn’t left the hospital. Bhavani fumes with anger and asks Omkar to go and not let Sai enter the ICU. Bhavani tells everyone will fast for Virat’s safety and Ninad agrees and tells this should be his punishment for not trusting Virat so he will fast even if he’s sick. Sai visits Shivji’s temple and prays for Virat. She tells the Pandit to perform aarti.

Pandit tells her to not worry as Shivji will protect her husband. She prays and says she will make 100 modaks herself and serve if Virat recovers. The pandit gives her prasad and asks her to keep it next to Virat and he’ll be fine as Shivji’s blessings are with him. Samrat cries thinking about his fights with Virat. Pakhi consoles him and asks him not to blame himself. He breaks down while hugging her. She tells him she’ll get coffee for him and leaves.

Pakhi wonders when Virat will become fine and come back home as Samrat’s touch makes her feel weird. She notices Sai walking towards her and tells her to get out of the hospital. Sai pleads with her to let her go. Omkar comes and yells at Sai. She tells she got prasad for Virat and asks how can he deny Shivji’s prasad being his devotee. Samrat tells them they’ll keep it inside instead of Sai. Pakhi takes the prasad from her and keeps it next to Virat.

