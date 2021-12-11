Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Sai confesses her feelings for Virat

In today's episode, Sai was tense and worried when she was trying to call Virat. She watches a nightmare of Virat being shot in his head and wakes up calling him. Ashwini rushes to her and comforts her. Virat searches Shruti’s location with Sada’s given map. Shruti’s aides inform he is the one who shot Sada and try to shoot him. She stops them, walks in front of Virat, and points a gun at him for killing Sada. Her team joins her pointing guns at Virat. She vents out her anger for killing Sada and asks about Sada’s body. Police take Sada’s body to the police station. DIG asks Surve about Virat, Survey says Virat dropped down on the way and his phone is not reachable. DIG says he wants to give credit for the mission’s success to Virat and tells Surve that Virat must be sad after Sada died.

He tells Surve to take Sada's body for postmortem. Surve finds Sada’s dead body missing. Sai describes her nightmare to Ashwini and prays god that she will fast for 3 days if Virat returns home safe. Back in the jungle, Virat informs Shruti that Sada’s body is taken for postmortem. Virat says Sada told her something before he died and he wants to discuss it only with Shruti. Virat says Sada is his college’s best friend who wanted to change society, but he didn’t know Sada would take this path; he informed his pregnant wife and requested him to help her get their baby in the world. Shruti says if he cooked up this story just now. Virat says he wanted her and Sahas to shift to a safe place. She asks how he knows about their baby's name. Virat says Sada told him and requests her to decide by evening. He tells her that she can shoot him if she does not believe him.

Ashwini tells Sai that she is so strong and she should believe in god. Sai confesses her true feelings for Virat in front of Ashwini and tells her that she will accept him as her husband.

