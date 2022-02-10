Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Sai misses Virat badly

In today's episode, Sai enters Virat's room and finds him there. She asks him if he was waiting for her, to which Virat agrees and recites a romantic poem for her. He decorates the room with candles, and then he gifts a dress to Sai and asks her to doll up. They share a romantic moment and hug each other. Sai asks if his health is stable now, to which Virat asks whether he looks ill or handsome.

Sai says he looks attractive, and he is the luckiest person on earth to have a pretty wife like her. She asks if he still finds Patralekha more beautiful than her, to which Virat assures that there is no place for any third person. She asks Virat if he loves her more than a friend. He begins to say that he loves her, but then Sai wakes up to reality and realizes that it was just her imagination.

On the other hand, Shruti brings soup for Virat. He yells at her for taking care of him and says he doesn't like extra effort. She reminds him that he is paying for the food and rent so she could least take care of him in illness. Shruti says she would take care of Sadanand similarly if he fell sick. Virat gets furious and warns her not to compare him with Sadanand, while Shruti thinks she has started to feel for Virat like he used to feel for his husband Sadanand but can not disclose her feelings yet.

Shruti decides to leave the house the next day and do something on her own, to which Virat reminds her of the seriousness of the situation and tells if she returns to the jungle, her own people will kill her. Elsewhere, Sai cries in the room alone and sees their old photographs. She thinks that she was happy with Virat then why did he cheat on her. She tries to figure out what has gone wrong that she got distant from him.

