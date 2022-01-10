Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Samrat supports Sai's decision

Today's episode begins with Virat accepting Sai's decision of leaving the house, but he wishes to take her financial responsibility. Sai replies to Virat that he doesn't need to overburden himself as he already has Shruti's responsibility. Sai says her scholarship money and father's fund are enough to cover her expenses. Devi rushes to the family and informs them that Sai is leaving the house. Sonali comments that Sai only threatens the family to flee, to which Bhavani agrees that Sai doesn't know to face the problem and tries to escape. Patralekha provokes that Sai is disgracing Chavans in the society. Sonali questions Sai about leaving the house without a divorce, and Ashwini rebukes her.

Samrat opines that would Sonali suggest the same to her daughter if she goes through the same situation. Samrat expresses his support to Sai, saying she is his sister and can decide. Sai prevents Virat from holding luggage in the room while the duo recalls their wedding memories and cry.

On the other hand, Ashwini misunderstands Samrat for supporting Sai's divorce. Devi reiterates that Sai should stay with them in the Chavan house. Sai comes downstairs and ask them to stop the argument as she is adamant. Sonali calls it a nonsense drama, to which Sai says it is her life-changing decision. Patralekha mocks her that she goes and comes back after pursuing a bit. Bhavani and Ninad question where is she going. Sai says she will live in her hostel. Sonali compares Sai with Karishma and says Sai doesn't have the ethics to be an ideal daughter-in-law.

Later, Sai asks Ninad and Ashwini to take care of their health. Samrat persuades that he will return to Mahabaleshwar if she leaves the house. He further says that he doesn't have reason to stay in Chavan house while Patralekha feels offended. In the room, Virat cries his heart out and regret his actions. He recalls his promise made to Kamal and feels sorry for breaking it.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

