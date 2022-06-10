Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi to throw Sai out of the house

In today’s episode, Pakhi tells that she lost her husband because of Sai and accuses her of being the cause of his death. Bhavani agrees with Pakhi and tells that Sai snatched away the happiness and son of this house and cries telling that she should’ve never allowed her to go work. Ninad tells that they should stop blaming Sai as it’s not her fault and tells that even her work has no connection with his death. Rajiv also defends Sai. Bhavani yells at Sai. Pakhi tells that Sai snatched away her future with her husband so she doesn’t deserve to stay in this house.

Sai gets shocked and Mansi tries to explain Pakhi but Pakhi holds her hand and drags her towards the door but Bhavani stops her and Pakhi stands shocked. Pakhi asks her why did she stop her and Bhavani tells her that even though Samrat died because of Sai, she can’t let her get out of the house as she’s pregnant and carrying Chavans’ heir, so she needs to be protected.

Pakhi gets shocked and asks her how could she be so biased. Bhavani tells her that’s not what she meant but Pakhi gets angry and curses Sai that she won’t ever be happy in her marriage even after conceiving the baby, as she took away her family’s happiness. Everyone gets shocked. A postman comes and gives a parcel. They get sad seeing the tickets for a trip planned by Samrat.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

