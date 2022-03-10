Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Sai prepares modak

In today’s episode, Sai prepares 108 modak as prasad and thanks Lord Ganesh for keeping Virat safe. She recalls Virat telling her to never show her face to him and burns her hand and misses her dad. Ninad tells the circumstances then made everyone doubt him as even the staff told he’s the father of Shruthi’s baby. He tells that’s not the point of family and trust and asks him if all his wishes are complete now.

Ninad tells he only wishes to gain his forgiveness. He asks him if he forgot that he asked him not to call him his dad and asks him if he simply wants to move on like Omkar suggested. He asks everyone to leave him alone and go. Ashwini comes to talk to him and he asks her who’s she and she tells she’s his mother and starts crying. He questions how can she forget her own teachings and disown her own son. She asks him to forgive her. Sai hallucinates Aaba in front of her and he asks her why has she prepared so many modak and she tells she prepared it as prasad in Virat’s name as he’s all fine now. She tells him that she couldn’t trust Virat even though he did and gave her responsibility to him and starts crying. He encourages her to give Virat some time as everything will go right and asks her not to give up.

Samrat tells Virat that he understands he’s angry and them and it makes sense as they didn’t trust him. Virat asks him if he’ll still come and strangle him and Samrat apologises. Pulkit comes and tells that Sai saved his life. He tells she saved a dead man as he’s better of dead than facing the pain from his family.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Virat questions Chavan family's equation