Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Virat tells the truth

In today’s episode, Sai looks at her and Virat’s photos and smiles. She thanks him for the surprise and he makes her sit on the bed and tells her that he loves her a lot and doesn’t want to lose her ever again. Sai tells him that they both delayed in expressing their feelings but it doesn’t matter as they’re together now. She asks him why did he take such a decision about Bhavani’s condition and asks him what’s he planning to do about it as she always wanted to be a doctor.

Virat asks her to calm down and tells her that he lied to Bhavani and that he accepted her condition as he didn’t want anyone to ruin their marriage. He tells that Bhavani wouldn’t have understood if he gave his justification for her career so he ended it by lying. She gets shocked and tells that she can’t begin her new life with such a lie and tells him that she can’t even start her career like this. She tells that it’s against her morality so she needs to inform Bhavani of the truth. On the other hand, Ashwini asks Bhavani why would she impose such a condition on Sai and Virat’s marriage.

Bhavani tells that she did that to maintain the family and tells that Virat’s decision of changing his name was not right. Ashwini defends Virat. Sai walks towards Bhavani’s room but Virat comes and tells her not to tell the truth to Bhavani now as she might react angrily and asks her to give him some time until he tells the truth himself. Sai agrees but pleads with him to finish this matter soon.

