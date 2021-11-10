Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10th November 2021, Written Update: Pakhi brainwashes Bhavani

In today’s episode, Bhavani says everyone will eat dinner in the dining hall. Sai says aayi and baba can have food in their room as she has arranged something. Bhavani tells its family tradition to eat together. Ashwini tells them that they’ll eat together. Sai says she has a surprise after dinner for Ashwini and Ninad. Devi tells its for suhaagraat. Bhavani asks Virat if he’s out of his mind to decorate their room for suhaagrat.

Pakhi tells she doesn’t know how this is normal as she’s not from a family like hers. Samrat says even he would’ve celebrated his parent's anniversary like this if his father was alive. Sonali says this isn’t the age to do things like these. Sai tells there’s no age for love. Virat takes aayi baba to the room for dinner as he doesn’t want the atmosphere to get spoiled. Pakhi tells Bhavani that if she gives lenience to Sai, she will take over the house. Ashwini shies seeing the beds joined together. Sai teases her and Ashwini and Ninad thank Sai and Virat for the effort.

Ashwini tells them that they’ll celebrate Sai and Virat’s anniversary like this. They leave, and Ninad tells Ashwini that they’ll make them realise their love. Sonali shows Omkar a photo of a big house and tells him let’s shift there. Bhavani asks how dare she wants to move out. Omkar says he’s disgusted by Sai. Meanwhile, Sai asks Virat why everyone wants to celebrate their anniversary.