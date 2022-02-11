Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11 February 2022, Written Update: Virat rebukes Samrat and Patralekha

In today's episode, Sai worries about Virat's health and thinks of calling him, but then she changes her mind. Ashwini brings food and asks Sai if Virat's memories are disturbing her. Elsewhere, Shruti tries to help Virat wear his shirt, but the latter asks her to stay within boundaries. As the doorbell rings, Virat and Shruti get alert and wonder who it would be.

He opens the door and sees Samrat, Patralekha and Mohit at the doorstep. Patralekha says that finally, she got to meet Mrs. Shruti Chavan. The latter thinks they came to ask about Virat's health and welcomes them, but to her surprise, Samrat replies that Virat is dead for the family. Samrat says he came to warn Shruti as she tried to contact the Chavans. Virat says he remembers that the last time Chavans met Shruti was in the hospital.

Patralekha calls Shruti wise and reveals that the latter has lied about Virat's health. Shruti explains that she doesn't know anyone around, so she called the Chavans for help considering Virat's critical health. Patralekha judges Shruti's character and asks if having an illegitimate affair is her profession. Virat loses cool and shouts at Patralekha, asking her to stay within limits, to which Samrat shouts back at Virat for yelling at his wife. Virat tells Samrat that Patralekha is a woman and should not insult other women. Mohit informs that Sai is back at Chavan house, to which Virat asks if her temperature has increased. Samrat scolds Virat for not telling them about Sai's fever even after knowing about it.

On the other hand, Devyani consoles Sai and says she called Pulkit to prescribe medicines for her. Later, Sai takes Ashwini and Ninad to Chavan house's temple and say she wants to start her life afresh with a new identity. She removes her Mangalsutra and handovers it to Ashwini in front of Lord Ganesha.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

