Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Sai meets Rajiv

In today’s episode, Devi asks Sai why’s Shivani tense and she replies she doesn’t know. Devi tells she knows that Sai knows the truth and asks her to reveal it. Sai asks her if she won’t tell anyone and asks her to promise. Devi tells Rajiv was supposed to marry Shivani but he didn’t. Sai tells Shivani is still in love with him and cries every day for him, so she wants them both to meet to gain closure. Devi asks what if Rajiv turns out to be bad again and Sai tells she won’t spare him then.

Virat sees Shivani sad and asks her if everything’s okay. Shivani tells no one takes her emotions into consideration except him, Sai and Devi. He says he’s known her since childhood so he will support her no matter what and leaves to fill the water bottle. Devi comes and asks Shivani to stop crying as they’ll figure out about Rajiv. Shivani gets angry and yells how can Sai say that. Devi tells she has good intentions and Shivani walks out angrily. Virat wonders why Sai needs to spoil everyone’s life. Sai goes to meet Rajiv at the venue and he welcomes her thinking it’s Shivani and then realises that it’s someone else and apologises and informs her that he was waiting for his special one.

Sai tells she knows that he was waiting for Shivani and he gets surprised. She tells she came here to know why he keeps contacting Shivani as she won’t spare him if he turns out to be cruel. Rajiv says he wasn’t ready and didn’t know what commitment was but now he’s ready and pleads with her to give him a chance. She agrees and Virat calls Sai but she doesn’t pick up so he gets angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

