Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th June 2022, Written Update: Samrat’s 13th day ritual takes place

In today’s episode, Pakhi curses Sai that she won’t ever be happy with her husband in her marriage as because of her she lost her husband. Virat asks her to stop it. Shivani also tells her that she can’t keep blaming Sai all the time. Karishma plays the last message by Samrat’s by mistake and everyone gets emotional and cries. Mansi breaks down and Virat consoles her. Pakhi yells at Sai and Bhavani asks her to stop yelling and tries to take her to her room but Pakhi asks her to leave her hand and walks off angrily. Sai feels dizzy and Virat holds her and gives her water to drink.

Later, it’s the 13th day of Samrat’s death and the Chavans prepare themselves for the ritual. Bhavani asks Sai not to do any work as she shouldn’t be lifting heavy items and suggests she sit down. Pakhi sees them and gets angry and asks Bhavani why is she helping her so much. Then, Bhavani asks Sai to serve breakfast to Pakhi and Sai goes to serve her. Pakhi tells that she won’t have food served by Samrat’s murderer. Bhavani asks her to stop saying it and asks her to maintain peace at least this day so the ritual can happen peacefully.

Pakhi continues accusing and Sai yells at her to stop her curses as she also has emotions. She tells that even she lost her brother and her baby lost it’s uncle and it hurts her when they all continue taunting her. Omkar and Sonali support Pakhi. Pakhi tells that it should’ve been Sai who died instead of Samrat. Sai tells that she won’t ever understand her pain as Samrat died in her hands and walks towards Samrat’s photo and takes the garland off and wears it. Everyone gets shocked and she asks them if they’re happy.

