Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Chavan family apologises to Shruti

In today’s episode, Virat tells he’s dead for his family and Ashwini asks him not to say that as she won’t be able to live if something happens to him. He gets a panic attack and the doctor comes and gives him an injection and Virat yells at the family members to leave. They go out and Bhavani tells Virat isn’t ready to forgive them and Pakhi tells his anger is justified.

The DIG and Shruti come and he tells that he got to know form Sai that Virat gained consciousness. Bhavani asks him to contact them for any information and not ask Sai. He tells she can’t ignore the fact that Sai saved his life. Omkar tells they can’t also ignore the fact that it was because of Sai that Virat landed in a position like this. DIG tells he also didn’t know that Shruti was Sadanand’s wife and tells Virat hid the truth from them to protect them and goes to meet Virat. Shruti asks them how could they not trust Virat as even if they didn’t trust her it made sense as they don’t know her. Mohit apologises for misbehaving with her and sending her to jail.

DIG tells Virat that he should forgive Sai as she was the one who saved him. He tells there’s nothing between them anymore and asks him to forgive Shruti. DIG tells even Sai asked for the same so he’s sending her with her baby to an NGO and asks him to reconcile with Sai. Shruti tells she might not see them again and tells was responsible for the misunderstanding. Ashwini asks her to forgive them all and contact them if she needs anything.

