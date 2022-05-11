Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani impressed by Sai

In today’s episode, Virat tells Sai that they’re finally one now. Sai tells that she had been wanting to tell him that she loves him for a very long time but they ended up arguing. Virat asks her to trust her. She tells she trusts him. He tells her that he didn’t want to lose her that’s why he lied because he didn’t want anyone to ruin the moment when they were going to become one. She tells him that she’s just worried that something might happen. She tells that she doesn’t want to witness anything else as they’ve been through a lot.

He tells her that they’ll fight through whatever comes in front of them and asks her what’s next. She asks him what does he mean. He tells that they should finish all the rituals, including the ones that happen after marriage. She tells him that they’ll only move forward in their relationship after he tells the truth to Bhavani. He agrees and she hugs him. On the other hand, Samrat apologises to Pakhi for yelling at her. She asks him not to come back with fake sympathy as he can’t understand her pain. She asks him to divorce her.

He tells her that he knows what it is to love a person who doesn’t love them back. He tells her that their marriage didn’t start off great but now he considered her his wife and loves her and walks away. Pakhi gets shocked. Next morning, Bhavani asks where’s Sai. Omkar asks Bhavani why’s she smiling and taking Sai’s name. Bhavani tells that she’s the daughter-in-law. Sai gets the breakfast to the table and Bhavani becomes happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

