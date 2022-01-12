Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Virat and Sai's separation

Today's episode begins with Ashwini asking Virat to leave the house. Ninad says he does not want Samrat and Mohit to follow Virat's footsteps, so it is better if the latter leaves. Virat feels disheartened because his parents disowned him in the blink of an eye and didn't trust his intentions. Virat agrees to leave the house, but Mohit interrupts, asking to divorce Sai before starting a new life with Shruti. Ninad agrees and says he wants Sai to get rid of this meaningless relationship so he can get her married to a gentleman.

Virat denies filing the divorce, to which Pulkit asks if the former wants to live with both Sai and Shruti. Virat repeats that he does not want a divorce and is tired of explaining himself. He continues if Sai wants a separation, he will agree to it. After hearing this decision, Sai gets angry and says she will draft her divorce papers and bring them to the Chavan house. Bhavani scolds her for saying this while Devi calls Virat a vile man. Sai asks everyone to bid farewell to her.

Patralekha says Sai leaves the Chavan house only to come back with Virat. She taunts Sai to let everyone know if this will happen again so that nobody gets tensed. Sai asks Patralekha to enjoy because she always wants Sai to go away. Sai seeks Bhavani's blessings, but the latter calls her selfish for not caring about the family's reputation. Sai says her reputation would scatter if she didn't leave the house today. She requests everyone to get used to her absence because she wants to stay independent and only needs the moral support of Chavans.

Yet, She advises Mohit to follow his passion and promises to watch his t.v shows. Ninad adds that Sai has proven the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. Sai assures that she will always remain his daughter and calls Ninad her idol. Furthermore, Sai stops Virat from carrying her luggage and gives that ring back to Virat, which he gifted her.

