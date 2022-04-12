Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Virat gets Rajiv arrested

In today’s episode, Rajiv tells Sai that he realised his mistakes and wanted to clear things out between him and Shivani. He tells after his mother’s death, he understands how much a relationship means and informs her that he just wants to apologise and talk to Shivani. Sai asks him how can she trust him. Rajiv says his intentions are pure, but he will abide by Sai’s decision. Sai agrees to arrange a meeting for them both but tells she know about them uniting as she just can make them meet and talk. He rejoices and she tells him to not hurt again. He thinks Shivani still likes him and smiles thinking about it. He thanks Sai but Virat comes and hits him.

Sai gets shocked and Virat yells at him to stay away from Shivani. Sai tries to stop but he yells at her to stay away from him. Rajiv tells he wants to apologise to Shivani and tells he’s truly sorry. Virat tells Shivani tried to give up her life after he left her and he gets shocked. Virat calls the police and gets him arrested and Rajiv tells him it’s all his fault and agrees to go with him.

Sai and Virat come back to the house and Virat asks Sai why she keeps interfering in others’ lives. Sai tells she cares about Shivani and wanted to make them both talk so they can gain closure and Shivani especially, can feel better. He yells at her to stay away and leaves. Shivani comes and questions Sai about why did she go to meet Rajiv. She replies she just wanted to hear him out. Shivani starts yelling at her and Sai informs her that Virat put Rajiv into jail and Shivani gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

