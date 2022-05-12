Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani gifts a saree to Sai

In today’s episode, Bhavani tells that she’ll take Sai and Virat to the Kuldevi temple as it’s a ritual in their house for all the married couples to go there soon after their marriage as the honeymoon isn’t a concept of their household. Pakhi tells that she and Samrat didn’t get a chance to go there. Samrat tells that it’s because he wasn’t in the house. Bhavani tells that Sai-Virat, Rajiv-Shivani, and Pakhi-Samrat will all come with her to the temple. Omkar gets that he’ll make the necessary arrangements.

Later, Sai asks Virat to tell the truth to Bhavani as it’s not ethical to go to the temple to pray for a new beginning by lying to her. Virat tells her that the time isn’t right now. Bhavani comes and asks if Virat is hiding something. Sai tells her that Virat wants to tell her something and he tells her that he’s just excited to go to the temple. Bhavani shows Sai a saree and tells that it was her mother-in-law’s and every daughter-in-law of this house wore the same saree when they went to visit the temple. She asks Virat to go out so she can get Sai ready. Sai takes her blessings and Virat leaves hoping that Sai won’t reveal the truth.

Bhavani tells Sai that she wants her to take over the house soon after she learns all the duties and responsibilities of the oldest daughter-in-law. Sai worries. Virat comes back and Ashwini and Bhavani leave asking them to get ready soon. Sai informs him about Bhavani’s decision. He asks her not to worry and just focus on her career as he’ll handle it his way. They go down and everyone notices Sai wearing the saree. Ashwini tells that Bhavani gave the saree. Pakhi gets jealous. Omkar tells them that they should all leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani impressed by Sai