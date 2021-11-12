Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 12th November 2021, Written Update: Omkar apologises, agrees to stay

In today’s episode, Sai tells Virat that she doesn’t believe they’re husband and wife and tells him they’re friends and tells him he can run away with Pakhi if he wants to. Virat laughs at her joke and asks her to continue with her studies. Sai tells him that her father told her that a good friend stays forever. Virat tells her Sadanand and Sunny are his best friends. Sai asks Virat who is Sadanand and he shows her his photo and tells her that they’re not friends anymore because of his mentality.

Virat asks Sai to sleep. Bhavani asks Omkar to not leave the house. Omkar apologises and agrees to stay. Pakhi is happy Bhavani is going against Sai. Virat and Sai think about each other in their respective rooms. Virat realizes he’s in love with Sai and hopes she starts feeling the same too. Pakhi comes to Virat’s room and tells her that she’s happy Sai helped Ninad and Ashwini to get closer but tells him that there are other important relations in the family as well. Samrat asks Pakhi what did she do that she’s praising herself so much.

Pakhi tells him that she stopped Omkar and Sonali from leaving the house. Samrat tells her that this is her first act of proper big daughter-in-law. Pakhi asks why is he praising Sai and he tells he’s not comparing he’s just stating facts. Virat tells Samrat that whatever Sai did was really unimaginable. Samrat also praises Sai and tells Pakhi to go back to the room.