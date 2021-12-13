Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Virat shifts Shruti to a hotel

In today's episode, Shruti questions Virat if he has thought about where he would keep her. He says he will keep her in a temporary place until he finds a permanent place. Virat tells Shruti that he will come to meet her there. He says police don't know how Sada’s wife looks, so she has to act as a Suhagan with sindoor and not Sada’s widow. She hesitates at first but then agrees and says she will anything for Sada’s sake and maybe she will meet Sada one day again. He says she has threats from other groups apart from police who would try to gather vital information from her.

She says when he is doing so much for her, she will follow his orders. Virat tells Shruti that he has found a place near the hospital that will be safe for her.

On the other hand, Sai was missing Virat and thought that she would ask him if he loves her or not. Virat takes Shruti to a hotel where the receptionist insists on their ID card. He gives her his ID card and says she forgot her ID card at home. Shruti imagines Sada in Virat and feels labour pain. Virat rushes to her and requests to give them a room. The receptionist questions Virat for his wife's name. He thinks for a second and says, Mrs. Sai Chavan. He then walks to Shruti and says she will stay in this hotel for a few days. She feels guilty that he is paying for all her expenses and taking her and her baby’s responsibility. Virat tells Shruti that she can repay him after she is safe. Meanwhile, Samrat comes near Sai and gives her tea.

She gets emotional and says she is lucky to have a brother like him who cares for her and came to share her pain. He says Virat is lucky to have her as his wife and asks if Pakhi was also missing him when he was out for a year and used to get happy whenever he was discussed. Sai feels comfortable and tells Samrat that she is missing Virat.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

