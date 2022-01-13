Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Sai leaves Chavan house

In the last episode, Mohit asked Virat to divorce Sai before starting a new life with Shruti.

Today's episode begins with Sai returning the ring to Virat. She asks Ashwini to take care, says mother's love is divine, and she cannot afford to lose her. She feels Virat has scattered her self-respect, which cannot be mended. As Sai bids goodbye to the family, Virat heads towards his room and does not stop despite his family calling him.

In the room, Virat recalls loving memories with his wife and cries. He hopes if Sai could have trusted him, things would have been different. He feels that he did not cheat her but saved two innocent lives. The next day, Sai hallucinates that Virat is at her college. She reminds herself that Virat is just a stranger who never cared for her. Later, Sai spots a girl selling balloons and advises her to study hard because it is the only way to remain independent and live without anyone's company. Soon, Sai realises that her father educated her with much toil because her mother died during her childhood.

Ninad feels upset because he couldn't stop Sai from leaving the house. Ashwini says Virat has changed, to which Ninad questions their upbringing. Ninad recalls Sai's effort into uniting him with Ashwini when Virat also had tears of joy. He questions how Virat can betray Sai for Shruti. He condemns Virat's behaviour and worries about Sai's married life.



Furthermore, Sai expresses her sentiments to Pulkit in college. She feels like a loser because her relationship failed. Still, Pulkit calls her a winner to raise a voice against Virat and trace the truth. Sai says that Shruti has become an essential part of Virat's life and has become his desire. Sai says she left the house because she did not want Virat's and Shruti's relationship to ruin because of her. Pulkit comforts her saying she will be independent after the divorce and live a beautiful life. But he shares how difficult his life was when he was separated from Devi and lived alone. He asks Sai how she would live without Virat.



We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

