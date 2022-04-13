Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi questions about Rajiv

In today’s episode, Sai informs Shivani that Rajiv is in jail as Virat got him arrested. She tells Shivani that she can see that she still likes Rajiv that’s why she wanted to help. Shivani tells Rajiv left her at the mandap alone and she can never forgive him for that. Sai tells that when Virat got Rajiv arrested he didn’t even say anything and in fact told that he deserves the punishment. Shivani cries and asks why did he even return back now. Sai tells her that he lost his mother and that’s when he realised how much Shivani meant to him and tells he was scared of commitment, but now, he has realised his mistake. Shivani gets shocked about Rajiv’s mother’s death.

Virat hears a knock on his door and yells thinking it’s Sai and asks her to go away. Pakhi enters with food and tells she’s not Sai and asks him what’s wrong as she hears him and Sai fight. Virat asks her why do people want to interfere everywhere. She tells him that she’s there if he needs a friend and turns to leave. Shivani cries thinking about Rajiv.

Virat stops Pakhi and tells he was talking about Sai as he met Rajiv. Pakhi asks who’s Rajiv and he tells he doesn’t want to talk about it. Samrat sees Pakhi in Virat’s room and walks away sadly. Then, Sai enters the room and asks why’s Pakhi here. Pakhi questions Sai why did she upset Virat by meeting Rajiv and asks who’s he. Sai tells her to ask Virat about it as she needs to rest and Pakhi walks away angrily. Next morning, Pakhi asks Bhavani who’s Rajiv and everyone gets angry. Omkar tells he won’t let him beat Shivani again. No one tells her who’s Rajiv and she gets frustrated.

