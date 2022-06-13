Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Sai faces a miscarriage

In today’s episode, Sai walks towards Samrat’s photo and takes the garland off and wears it on herself. Everyone gets shocked and Virat asks her to remove it and asks her to stop being foolish. Sai tells that no one understands her pain as even she lost her brother but everyone keeps accusing her. She cries and tells that it’s better if she dies as Pakhi also wishes the same. Ashwini asks her not to talk like that and Bhavani asks her to calm down.

Virat goes and removes the garland and asks her to calm down and asks her to go rest. Sai goes to her room but then slips from the stairs and falls down. Everyone gets shocked and rush her to the hospital. The doctor takes her into the OT and Virat gets restless waiting for her. Devi tells that this happened because of Pakhi’s curse. The doctor then comes out and informs everyone that Sai fine but she has a miscarriage.

Everyone gets shocked and Pulkit walks away to talk to the doctor. Virat breaks down and Ninad consoles him and tells that Sai needs his support. Ashwini gets shocked and Virat goes inside the OT. Sai cries and apologises for not being able to save their child. Ashwini comes and consoles Sai and tells that her dream of getting pregnant can come true again. Virat consoles Sai. Ashwini informs Bhavani about Sai’s miscarriage and she gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

