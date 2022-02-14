Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 14 February 2022, Written Update: Sadanand points gun at Virat

In today's episode, Sai tells Ashwini that her heart has been shattered, and she wants to focus only on her studies and career development. In the jungle, Sadanand's men inform him that Shruti has betrayed them and fled with Virat. Sadanand says Shruti loves him more than anything, and also Virat is his trustworthy friend. His men say they sent a spy behind Virat and found out that Virat had left his home to live with Shruti.

On the other hand, Shruti tells Virat that his life is in turmoil because of her. He requests Shruti not to blame herself or Saahas for the circumstances of his life. She gets attracted to Virat's kindness and thinks about how to stop herself from falling in love with him. She realizes that Virat has put a lot of effort into saving her and Saahas, but he will return to Sai, leaving her alone once the truth gets revealed. She says Sadanand's thought process has changed her way of thinking. She thought that to raise her voice against the wrong, one needs to pick a weapon.

Virat says he tried to shift Sadanand's ideals and thought process but failed. She says if Saahas had been born in the jungle, it would have been difficult to raise him because Sadanand doesn't care for his family and only focuses on changing the world. Sai's classmates mock her in the hospital by asking whether she read the newspaper. Sai replies, saying she doesn't come to college to discuss news articles but studies.

Shruti realizes that she loves Virat but cannot reveal it yet. Meanwhile, Sadanand locates where Shruti lives with Virat and finds them hugging each other upon visiting them. He suspects Shruti and Virat of having an affair. Shruti says Virat is only taking care of them at the cost of his respect, job, family, and wife. Sadanand finds Virat's name on Saahas's birth certificate and gets furious. He points out his gun at Virat for stealing his wife and baby.

