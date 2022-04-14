Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Shivani meets Rajiv

In today’s episode, Pakhi asks again who is Rajiv and Bhavani tells her that he’s a person from their past and they don’t want to talk or think about him. Bhavani tells she won’t spare Sai if she’s trying to do something with Rajiv. Karishma asks her if she should bring Shivani as she might know everything. Sonali tells Sai went to college and Shivani also went somewhere. Pakhi asks them what if they both went to meet Rajiv. Bhavani gets angry. Shivani arrives at the police station and sees Sai outside. Sai asks her to meet Rajiv once and hear him out and then take whatever decision she wants to.

They enter the station and see Virat there. Virat apologises to Shivani and tells he knows she’s upset because of what Sai did. Shivani tells only Sai understands her. Virat starts yelling at Sai and Shivani and tells Rajiv isn’t a good person. Shivani tells him not to talk about Rajiv like that. Then, she goes to meet Rajiv in the jail. She sees Rajiv drawing her photo on the wall and calls his name. He tells her he’s happy that she came and says he expected her to come and meet him the other day, that’s why he prepared her favourite food and decorated the place but he was disappointed when he saw Sai.

Shivani slaps him and asks him why did he leave her. He tells her she can slap him how much ever she wants. She hits him and cries and asks why did he leave her. He shows her a perfume bottle and she gets surprised about how he still has it. He tells the fragrance of their love has never diminished and tells he has always loved her but was very scared and stupid back then, but he isn’t the same anymore. He asks her for another chance.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

