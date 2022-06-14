Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Bhavani gets furious at Pakhi

In today’s episode, Ashwini consoles Sai while she’s crying and Pulkit comes and informs them all that Sai can be discharged now. Virat tells that he’ll be back after finishing all the formalities. Sai cries and tells that she can’t bear this pain anymore. Ashwini tells her that everything will be fine after they go home. Sai tells that she doesn’t want to go back home because of Pakhi. Ninad tried to console Virat but he informs Ninad that Sai can’t ever get pregnant.

Ashwini comes and asks Virat to stay strong. Bhavani tells Mansi that everything happened because of Pakhi’s curse. Mansi tells her that Pakhi didn’t actually mean it as she just lost her husband and hence is devastated. They all come back home from the hospital. Bhavani looks at Sai and worries and everyone tries to cheer her up. Bhavani asks her to cheer up as everything will be okay and she can also have another baby later on.

Ashwini and Ninad decide to reveal the truth later, but Sai tells everyone that she can’t conceive again. Everyone gets shocked. Bhavani tells it’s all because of Pakhi and goes to Pakhi’s room and drags her out. She reveals that because of her Sai faced a miscarriage and can’t ever get pregnant. Pakhi gets shocked after hearing the news and tells that she didn’t actually mean any harm to Pakhi and Virat. Bhavani asks Pakhi to get out of the house. Mansi tells she won’t stay in a house where her daughter-in-law is insulted. Pakhi agreed to leave but Sai tells that Pakhi won’t go anywhere.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

