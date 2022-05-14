Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 14th May 2022, Written Update: Sai passes her exam

In today’s episode, Bhavani tells they she’s feeling very tired. Sonali tells her back is paining a lot. Karishma teases her. Pakhi brings turmeric milk for everyone. Sonali leaves angrily telling Karishma to send milk to her room. Bhavani tells she feels relieved giving all her responsibility finally to Sai. Mansi agrees and leaves. Bhavani asks Pakhi to reheat the milk but she doesn’t respond. Bhavani asks her if she’s thinking about the seashell and asks her to not worry about it as Sai will provide an heir. Pakhi tells her that she’s thinking about something else.

Sai looks at the protective thread and recalls Bhavani’s words. Virat comes and tries to be intimate with her but she tells him that she’s worried about something. Virat asks her not to worry about the lie as he will prepare Bhavani for the truth and then reveal it. He asks her if she does not like Bhavani praising her and respecting her. She tells that she’s getting it because of Virat’s lie. He tells her not to worry and tries coming close to her but she pushes him and runs away giggling.

Pakhi tells Bhavani that she feels like Sai is acting like she’s good. Bhavani tells her that she should stop thinking so much and welcome people as they change. Pakhi thinks something is wrong as Sai wouldn’t give up on her dreams so easily. After a few days, Bhavani tells Sai that she has organised a ceremony so she should be ready by 4:30. Sai asks her if she can even practice medicine while handling the household work. Bhavani yells at her. Virat and Pulkit come home with flowers and congratulate her for passing the exam and officially becoming a doctor. Sai gets happy and Mohit lifts her. Bhavani yells at them to stop the drama.

This episode has been watched on the channel‘s OTT platform.

