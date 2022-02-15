Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 15 February 2022, Written Update: Sadanand kidnaps Sai

In today's episode, Sadanand points a gun at Virat and says he did not doubt him earlier, but now the latter has snatched his wife and baby. Virat yells at him, saying everyone has called him a traitor, and he is tired of proving himself. Shruti shields Virat and takes a stand for him. Sadanand gets furious and asks her not to protect her lover. Sadanand tries to take a glimpse of Saahas, but Shruti stops him. He hears police sirens and assumes that Virat has called the police. He threatens Virat that he will be back soon.

Ashwini calls Sai and says she has sent food for her and will keep doing it until Sai's health recovers. The latter says she needs to learn to survive on her own as other girls are doing in the hostel. As she walks out of her classroom, she finds Ashwini and Mohit. They made a surprise visit to Sai's college to deliver her home-cooked food. Mohit says Sai is his family, and he will always support her. Sai calls herself lucky as her in-laws still care for her after the divorce.

Elsewhere, police inspectors visit Virat's place and say the DIG has sent a letter for him to rejoin his duty. Virat refuses to join and sends the police back. Shruti asks why he refused to join his duty, knowing that Sadanand is furious and may attempt to revenge on him. He says Sai submitted fake documents to save his job, but he doesn't want anybody's sympathy. Later, Mohit gets a message from Virat asking about Sai's health. Sai asks why he is messaging him, to which Mohit says they don't have any relationship with Virat and blocks him.

Furthermore, Sai takes a cab but soon realizes that the driver has taken the wrong route. She screams for help and finds the driver wearing Virat's face mask. She jumps out of the cab and calls for help but sees more goons. They kidnap Sai again and bring her to Sadanand.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

