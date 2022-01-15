Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 15 January 2022, Written Update: Sai feels betrayed by Virat

In today’s episode, Shruti calls Virat and asks him to come as the operation is going to begin. Sai visits Shruti and asks her how is she feeling. Shruti asks if she’s her doctor and Sai tells she’s only an intern and asks her problems. The nurse comes and informs that Shurti’s operation can be started. Sai tells her to inform her husband. Sai asks Shruti how could she be so ignorant during her pregnancy. Shruti tells her that some things got out of her hand and asks Sai how does she manage her married life and studies at the same time.

Sai asks how many years since she has been married. Shruti replies one and a half year and asks Sai what about her. Sai ignores her question again Shruti asks her why is she getting angry. Sai tells they shouldn’t focus on personal life. Pulkit comes there and then Virat enters the room. Pulkit’s friend says this is Shruti’s husband. Sai and Pulkit get shocked and Sai recalls a woman called Shruti repeatedly calling Virat. Pulkit’s friend asks Sai if she knows him and she says no. Pulkit’s friend assures Shruti that she’s in good hands with Dr Pulkit and intern Sai. Shruti wonders if this is Virat’s wife.

The nurse enters the room and asks Virat to check if all the information on the birth certificate of his son Sahas is correct. Sai feels heartbroken and wonders how could Virat betray her. Virat thinks Sai won’t trust him anymore. Pulkit asks Virat to go ahead and check his son’s certificate and verify it with his wife Shruti as well. Sai leaves and Pulkit informs his friend that he can’t conduct the operation on Shruti and leaves. Sai enters the waiting room and cries thinking about Virat and wonders why did he betray her as she would’ve happily left him if he wanted her to.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

