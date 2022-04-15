Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Shivani forgives Rajiv

In today’s episode, Rajiv apologises and agrees that it was his mistake and tells he doesn’t wish to repeat it again. He asks her to give him another chance as he realised the importance of relationships after his mother died. Shivani cries and tells him she can’t trust him. Rajiv kneels down and pleads her to consider him again as he’ll make sure to keep her happy forever. The jail inmates also ask Shivani to accept Rajiv. Shivani looks at Sai and Sai tells her to take some time to decide from her heart and consoles her. Shivani also kneels down and tells she forgives him and is ready to give him another chance and he gets happy and hugs her.

Virat gets angry and tells Shivani that this isn’t the right decision. Shivani smiles at him and tells she knows that he cares a lot about her but it’s her choice. The Chavans try contacting Sai and Shivani but fail to do so. Shivani hugs Sai and thanks her and assures her to help her reunite with Virat as well. Shivani signs the bail papers and Rajiv comes out and thanks Sai for helping them and asks her why she hasn’t confessed her love to her husband.

She tells it’s a long story and he also assures to help her. Rajiv lifts Shivani and Sai recalls Virat lifting her. Rajiv asks her if Virat also lifted her similarly. She tells yes and Shivani tells that Rajiv empathises well, especially when it’s about love. Sai smiles. Later, Sai asks Shivani if she wants to come home or go on a date with him. Rajiv says he wants to also come but Shivani feels no one will like it. Sai tells only Virat can convince the family and they both ask her to convince Virat somehow.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Shivani meets Rajiv