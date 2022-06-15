Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi and Mansi leave the house

In today’s episode, Bhavani tells that Pakhi is the reason for Sai’s miscarriage. Pakhi tells that she never wanted anything bad to happen to Sai as whatever she told was in anger. Bhavani accuses Pakhi and asks her to get out of the house. Sai tells that Pakhi won’t go anywhere and will stay in this house only. She tells that it’s not Pakhi’s fault that she can’t bear a child anymore and tells everyone that being a doctor she understands and doesn’t want to punish her.

She cries and tells that even Pakhi lost Samrat but she’s not at fault for her situation. Virat consoles her. Bhavani tells that Pakhi mistreated Sai and hence should get out of the house. Vaishali takes Pakhi and Mansi out of the house. Virat goes to stop them but Sai wails in pain so he rushes towards her. They leave the house. Vaishali starts to manipulate Mansi against the Chavans and Pakhi defends Virat saying he came to stop them and gets happy thinking about it. She assures Mansi that she’ll take care of him.

Sai tells Virat that she didn’t want Pakhi to leave the house. Virat agrees and opens the cupboard and sees the toys. They both get emotional and Bhavani comes and consoles them. She tells them that they should go to the doctor. They go and the doctor tells them that Sai can’t conceive again but they can get a child either by adoption or surrogacy. Bhavani gets angry and they all leave. Ninad and Ashwini ask her not to pressurise Sai for a baby as she just lost one. Bhavani gets angry and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

