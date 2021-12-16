Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Pakhi tells Sai to calm down

In today's episode, Samrat sees Virat leaving the house and questions Pakhi. She asks if he thinks Virat informs her whenever he goes out. He says he didn’t mean that and says lets go out on a long drive and have ice cream to set things right between them. Virat reaches the hotel and acts angry at the hotel manager for troubling his wife by asking for her ID card repeatedly. He threatens to spoil the hotel's reputation on social media and will make sure nobody stays in the hotel.

Manager apologises to Virat and asks Virat to calm down. Sai is worried and complained to Ashwini when she questioned him. Virat tells Shruti that the hotel manager or staff will not trouble her. She asks till when they will hide their identity, what if someone identifies him. He tells her that he has arranged a flat for her.

Meanwhile, at home, Ashwini calms Sai down, saying Virat is on a mission and is keeping it a secret, so she should cooperate. Sai says she wants to visit her college with Virat the next day. Virat tells Shruti that he will go now and will return tomorrow morning. Shruti slips and feels stomach pain. Virat rushes to reception and asks the manager to call the doctor. Sai feels hungry and fumes that for whom she is fasting hasn’t returned. She hears door knock and thinks that it's Virat. But Samrat enters and says it looks like the climate is too hot in there. Samrat gives Sai milkshake and tells her to break her fast.

On the other hand, Pakhi walks in and asks Samrat not to make Sai feel uncomfortable. Sai says dada never does and it's someone else’s job. Pakhi says she knows Sai is pointing at her, she doesn’t want to ask her uncomfortable questions as she also doesn’t know where Virat is. Samrat asks her how she knows Sai doesn’t know anything. Pakhi says that he is still on a mission and Sai doesn’t know about it. Sai calms down after hearing this.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

