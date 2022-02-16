Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16 February 2022, Written Update: Sai meets Sadanand in the woods

In today's episode, Shruti tells Virat that she hated him because she thought he killed Sadanand but gradually seeing his kindness, she fell in love with him. Virat makes her understand that he does not have any feelings for her and she is his responsibility. She says she is jealous of Sai and knows that love can not be forced. She adds that Sadanand noticed her feelings for Virat that is why he pointed a gun at the latter. Virat clarifies his point by saying he only loves Sai and advises Shruti to clear Sadanand's doubts.

On the other hand, Sai gets abducted, and the goons tie her with a tree. Sadanand meets her wearing Virat's face mask and says Virat had hurt him the same way he had hurt Sai. The latter shouts at everyone and asks to spare her while Sadanand removes his mask. Sai recognizes him and asks if he is Virat's best friend, to which Sadanand denies being his friend. Sai says Virat had followed him in the mall but fled away; since then, Virat did not meet him. Sadanand realizes that Virat has lied to Sai.

Elsewhere, Pulkit visits Chavan's house and informs about Sai's disappearance. He doubts because he saw Virat barged into Sai's room, and they had a heated argument. He adds that Sai was emotionally disturbed and became more ill after the argument. Patralekha and Samrat express that they do not believe that Virat could hurt someone for his revenge.

Mohit shares that Virat had asked about Sai's health on message, but he blocked him. Devyani worries for Sai and prays to Lord Ganesha for her safety, while Pulkit suggests filing a missing complaint of Sai. Still, Omkar says to solve the matter without involving the police. Bhavani supports Omkar and says she also doubts Virat. Sai does not believe Sadanand and says he is lying to save Virat. Sadanand gets furious and repeats that Virat has snatched his wife, Shruti.

