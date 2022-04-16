Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16th April 2022, Written Update: Chavans confront Shivani

In today’s episode, Karishma gets Shivani’s phone and says she has left her phone in her room. Bhavani yells and blames Sai. Samrat and Mohit come home and ask her why’s she yelling. Omkar says Sai and Shivaji went to meet Rajiv. Shivani comes home and everyone questions where she was. She says she went for a tarot card reading. Pakhi asks her if she went to meet Rajiv. Shivani asks her if she’s mad and tells no. Pakhi asks her if she knows that Sai met Rajiv. Shivani asks her how she knows and goes to her room taking her phone from Karishma.

The DIG tells Virat that his reports are normal so he can come back to his duty. Virat tells he wants a transfer as he requested. DIG tells he won’t stop him, but personally, he doesn’t want to let go of him. Virat tells he wants to leave and comes out to find Sai standing there. He asks her why did she make Shivani and Rajiv meet. She tells him she saw their love and tells him that they want to marry each other and asks him to give Rajiv another chance. She asks him why can't he give her another chance. He tells her that he doesn’t deserve it.

Virat leaves and a car comes towards Sai and the driver informs her that Virat asked him to drop her home. She reaches the gate and Shivani calls her and informs her about everything. Sai thinks she should go inside with Virat. Virat meets Sunny and tells him that Sai wants him to unite Shivani and Rajiv. Sunny tells him it’s not a bad idea and tells him that it’s not Sai’s fault that she reacted like that as she misunderstood his and Shruti’s relationship. He tells him she felt betrayed at that point and asks him to help her unite Shivani and Rajiv.

