Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Virat in agony

In today’s episode, Sai imagines her life with a baby and Virat and her taking care of the baby and living a happy life. Ashwini comes and alerts her and asks her to stay strong and thinks that Sai is going through a lot. She tells her that everyone’s there with her and Sai tells that she just wanted to share and give her happiness to Virat and the entire family but now she snatched away their happiness because she couldn’t take proper care of herself and starts blaming herself.

Then, she sees Virat lost in thoughts and asks him what is he thinking. He reminisces about Sai informing him that she was pregnant. Sai asks him not to distance himself from her as he needs her the most because even she’s going through the same. She cries and asks him to share his feelings with her and not abandon her. They both reminisce about the moments they spent talking about the baby and crying.

Virat gets up and starts walking but she stops him and asks him to think about the other options of getting a child, like surrogacy or adoption. He tells that he wants to do none of that and walks away. Sai cries. Vaishali comes and sees Pakhi being emotional while looking at her luggage that arrived from Chavan Nivas. She asks Pakhi to move and meet Rohan. Pakhi gets angry. Vaishali persuades her to meet him once and she agrees. Mansi hears this and gets shocked. Ninad and Ashwini think of talking to Virat as they worry about his and Sai’s relationship.

