Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Bhavani is unhappy with Sai’s results

In today’s episode, Sonali tells Bhavani that Sai is breaking her promising as she wants to become a doctor now. Karishma tells that Sai probably won’t even cook as she topped the college. Pakhi gets jealous seeing Sai hugging Virat. Bhavani asks them to stop the celebration and tells Sai that she should serve something to Virat and Pulkit and asks her to stop celebrating as no matter what she won’t be going to be a doctor. Sai tells that she needs to do an internship to get her license.

Bhavani asks her not to teach her anything as it doesn’t matter since she won’t be becoming a doctor. Sai gets sad and Bhavani snatches the report card and goes to tear it. Sai asks her not to tear it. Mohit and Ashwini plead Bhavani to let Sai become a doctor. Bhavani doesn’t agree and Virat tells them they can speak about this later but he wants to eat first. Sai serves him food and looks at her internship offer letter and gets happy.

Then, in the room, Sai keeps her report card and certificate in front of her father’s photo and tells that she might not become a doctor even though she has been through a lot to reach here. Virat comes and she asks him to tell the truth. He tells he’ll tell soon. Then he makes an excuse to Bhavani and takes Sai to her college. They reach and he asks her not to worry and they step out of the car. They meet Sai’s friends and Virat leaves. A man looks at them angrily.

