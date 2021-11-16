Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16th November 2021, Written Update: Bhavani orders Sai to give a child

In today’s episode, Bhavani orders Sai to shift to Virat’s room. Sonali tells Sai to behave like a daughter-in-law and not boss around like she’s the head of the family. Everyone is shocked because Bhavani asked Sai to shift to Virat’s room. Pakhi is astonished and wonders how is it possible. Ashwini tells Bhavani to not do this as this might affect Sai and Virat’s relationship. Bhavani tells this is how a couple is supposed to behave.

Ashwini tells Bhavani that it is good for their mental state and this won’t give them space to evolve their relationship. Bhavani tells Sai that she has seven days to shift to Virat’s room as after Diwali, she wants the two to stay together. Everyone sits to have breakfast and Bhavani tells that Pakhi and Samrat are still trying to get along and Mohit isn’t financially stable. Shivani asks Bhavani what is she trying to tell. Bhavani tells she wants the next generation to come to the house and it’s Sai and Virat’s duty to provide a child by next year. Pakhi is astonished and Sai drops the knife in shock. Bhavani tells Sai should give an heir by next year and Sai goes to the room and cries.

She talks to her Abba and tells why everything is becoming a mess now when she was starting her friendship with Virat. She asks why all of this suddenly as everything was going well. Virat goes to console Sai but Samrat stops him and tells him to give her time. Omkar and Sonali are happy with Bhavani’s decisions. Virat sits outside Sai’s door and talks to her about what Bhavani said. Sai opens the door and tells Virat that she shouldn’t have come back from the hospital.

