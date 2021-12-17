Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Sai tells the family about Shruti

In today's episode, Sai wakes up in the morning and rushes to Virat’s room thinking he must have returned. But she didn't find him there. She picks up the phone to call him. But stops remembering his warning not to disturb him or his colleagues again. Chavan family waits to have breakfast with Virat and listen to his bravery stories. Devi dances that Veeru fought bravely with terrorists and sent them to jail.

Sai walks in there Bhavani asks if she let Virat sleep peacefully or troubled him the whole night with her blabbering. Sai asks her to ask her son himself. Omkar tells her to behave, Sai says why they all question her instead of asking their son where he was the whole night. Meanwhile, in the hotel room, Shruti asks Virat if his wife will not object if he stays out the whole night. He says his wife is a police officer’s daughter and knows the nature of his job.

She says she lost her husband because of him and he is praising his wife in front of her. At home, Bhavani continues questioning Sai and Omkar continues yelling at Sai. Sai says she doesn’t know where Virat is. Bhavani says he must have gone on official work. Ashwini asks her to calm down and have some fruits as she has been fasting since yesterday. Samrat asks Ashwini if she knows Shruti. Sai says Virat got Shruti’s call at midnight and went to meet her.

Omkar consoles her that maybe Shruti is his office mate. Meanwhile, Pakhi says Virat doesn’t befriend any girl easily. Sai says Shruti is not Virat’s colleague. Pakhi says she will question Virat when he returns. Sai asks not to as it between her and Virat and she will not question him as he gets angry unnecessarily.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Pakhi tells Sai to calm down