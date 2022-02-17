Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 February 2022, Written Update: Samrat blames Virat for Sai's kidnapping

In today's episode, Sai denies believing Sadanand's story and calls it fake. Sadanand gets furious and shows a picture of him and Shruti but Sai says it is edited. Sadanand says he has a baby with Shruti, which is proof of their marriage. He explains that before Saahas's birth, he decided with Shruti to keep the S as their son's initial. Still, Virat took his wife and baby and named him Saahas Virat Chavan instead of Saahas Sadanand Pavle.

Elsewhere, Samrat knocks on Virat's door, but the latter assumes it to be Sadanand. Shruti holds Virat from opening the door to which Samrat breaks into his house with Pulkit, Patralekha, and Mohit. Virat calls it an awful way of entering someone's house. Pulkit grabs Virat's collar and blames him for kidnapping Sai. However, Virat denies knowing about Sai's disappearance and asks them to share more about the matter so he can help them. Mohit warns Virat and says he will not spare him if anything happens to Sai.

Samrat says he will kill Virat if he finds him involved in Sai's kidnapping. Shruti stands for Virat and claims that Virat could not hurt Sai because he was with her all the time. Patralekha says Virat can go to any length as he is a cheater. She recalls how Virat cheated on her to marry Sai and then cheated on Sai to marry Shruti. She further warns Shruti to be careful, saying Virat can cheat on her as well.

In the jungle, Sai questions if Saahas is Sadanand's son, to which the latter replies she is a medical student and can do a DNA test to confirm this. Sai says there is a probability that Virat has known Shruti for a long time. He says Virat met Shruti after Diwali when he came on a mission to catch him. He shows his wound and says Virat had shot him, but he lived. Sai realizes that Shruti and Saaahas are only his responsibility.

