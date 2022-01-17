Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Sai thinks Sahas is Virat's child

Today's episode begins with Sai crying after misunderstanding that Sahas is Shruti and Virat's child. Pulkit comforts Sai and says he denied performing the surgery because he could not operate on a woman who ruined Sai's married life. Sai says Shruti told her she had been married for one and a half year. Pulkit concludes that Virat is married to Shruti even before marrying Sai and has lied to her. Sai requests Pulkit not to discuss this as she feels fed up.

In contrast, Shruti questions Virat if Sai is his wife, to which Virat agrees. Shruti worries that because of her, Virat's marriage is ruined. She asks for Sai's phone number from Virat to explain everything from the beginning. Virat says Sai is already doubtful of him and has left Chavan house.

On the other hand, Sai reminds Pulkit of his oath as a doctor. She says every doctor's responsibility is to treat every patient equally, and she requests him to operate on Shruti. Pulkit denies and says he will pass the case to another doctor, and it is not illegal. He further tries to call Samrat to inform him about Virat's other marriage and child, but Sai stops him because she doesn't want the Chavan family to bear the pain.

Elsewhere, Shruti says Virat to leave her because she is ready to take responsibility for herself and Sahas. Shruti thinks Virat has done a lot for them, and she will never be able to pay the debt to which the latter adds he has just fulfilled his promise made to his dying friend. Yet, Shruti blames herself and feels guilty for being the third person in Sai's life. She wishes to die during the surgery. Virat consoles Shruti asking her not to react cowardly. He shares that their relationship always faced mistrust. Sai never trusted him and easily believed her husband could cheat on her. Virat cries, thinking that their relationship will never be the same as before.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

