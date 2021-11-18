Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Sai pushes Virat when he tries to touch her

In today’s episode, Bhavani makes Karishma and Pakhi clean the storeroom. Karishma complains about it and Bhavani scolds her and says she’s making her clean it as it is dirty. Sonali asks Pakhi if she’s happy because Bhavani scolded Sai. Pakhi thinks Bhavani shouldn’t have done this but tells yes to Sonali. Pakhi asks Bhavani why she demanded Sai to shift to the room and also ask for an heir from her.

Bhavani says she won’t let Sai manipulate anyone further and tells Virat that Sai will get along after the baby. Ashwini gets halwa for Bhavani and says she and Ninad stayed separated even after they had children but Sai and Virat were the reason for their reunion. Ashwini asks Bhavani if she can speak to her alone and asks if she shifted Sai. Bhavani tells she had to do it as she couldn’t give more leniency to everyone and she has to maintain peace. Bhavani tells she doesn’t want Virat to live a lonely life and doesn’t want him to part ways with Sai, that’s why she’s making them stay together. Ashwini tells she understands her emotions but it’s very early for them. Bhavani tells them that they’re adults and they have to move on.

Virat touches Sai to console her but Sai pushes him away and asks him if he also wants a baby. Virat tells he is comforting her because she’s her friend. Sai starts crying and Virat asks her if she was ready for the marriage. Sai tells she wasn’t but their friendship has changed her relationship with him. Virat tells that he realised he was holding onto this relationship because he doesn’t regret marrying her.

